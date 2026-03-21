Globeville Elyria-Swansea advocates worry about impacts of new data center

DENVER - Tech companies are building more and more data centers across the country, including here in Colorado. But the pushback against them is growing as well.

This week on Real Talk with Micah Smith, we're taking a deep dive into the controversy surrounding a new CoreSite colocation data center in the Globeville Elyria-Swansea communities.

▶️ Watch this week's episode in the video player below

Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 114: Data centers

According to IBM, a data center is a physical room, building or facility that houses information technology infrastructure for running and delivering applications and services.

There are several different kinds of data centers with some of the most popular being used to support the workload of artificial intelligence.

According to datacentermap.com, Colorado has 56 data centers with the majority located in Denver.

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Denver is home to two colocation data centers. Colocation data centers are owned by a company that provides infrastructure for the building, security, and manages firewalls and servers.

Globeville Elyria-Swansea (GES) community advocates have expressed concerns about the environmental impact of the new center.

“One of the things that becomes glaringly obvious is the amount of water, the amount power that it'll use … We’re in a part of town where the grid has been depleted for a long time,” Alfonso Espino, a community organizer with the GES Coalition, said.

Espino said GES is already dealing with environmental and infrastructure issues.

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CoreSite said this would be their third data center in the city and the site was chosen because of how the property is zoned.

“This property was formerly a concrete plant, zoned heavy industrial. So therefore, zoned for data center development,” Megan Ruszkowski, CoreSite’s vice president of marketing and sales development, said.

You can watch the full episode of Real Talk with Micah Smith on data centers Sunday at 5:30 p.m. and find full episodes here.