Glider fatally crashes on private property in Rawhide Flats area in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff's Office and federal authorities are investigating after a glider fatally crashed Thursday afternoon.

Deputies were called out to a private property in the Rawhide Flats area around 1:45 p.m. for reports of an aircraft that had crashed.

When first responders arrived, they found a fixed wing, single-seat glider. The sole occupant — only identified as an adult — was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office will release the person's identity, as well as their cause and manner of death, at a later time.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Pete Mesecher at 970-498-5144.