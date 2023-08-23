Glenwood Springs police seeking more victims after man is arrested for numerous sex crimes against children

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. – Police in Glenwood Springs are asking for more victims to come forward after a man was arrested for numerous sex crimes against children that occurred for nearly a decade.

In a news release Wednesday, Chief Joseph Deras said his department was recently made aware of the crimes from a person who told them they had been the victim of repeated sex assaults starting in 2014 and lasting through 2023. As detectives investigated the allegations, they identified two additional juvenile victims.

The chief said the suspect – 46-year-old Jesus Armando Granados Mejia – was someone in a position of trust when the crimes occurred, and allegedly gave his victims alcohol, marijuana and cocaine prior to sexually assaulting them, according to the chief.

One on occasion, the chief said, Mejia even intimidated one of his victims with a firearm after discovering texts which incriminated him.

The suspect was arrested for these crimes but has since been released pending a preliminary hearing court date scheduled for November 2023.

Police said some of the crimes occurred at a home belonging to a “Tiffany” and “Miguel” in the West Glenwood area, but police do not believe these people are suspects or had any knowledge of what occurred at their home. Police is asking for any information that may help identify these two people so potential witnesses may be contacted.

“Based on the investigation thus far, we believe there are additional victims,” Chief Deras wrote Wednesday.

If anyone has any information that may help police, you are asked to call the Glenwood Springs Police Department at (970) 384-6500.

