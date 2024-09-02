Glenwood Springs police officer shoots, kills man at Glenwood Meadows shopping center on Labor Day

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — An investigation is underway after a Glenwood Springs police officer shot and killed a man at the Glenwood Meadows shopping center Monday afternoon.

According to Glenwood Springs Police Chief Joseph Deras, two patrol officers were in the area on routine patrol when they spotted a man who had an outstanding felony warrant for firearms charges.

As officers contacted the man, he reportedly pulled out a weapon. One officer fired their service weapon and struck the man, according to Deras.

The man was declared dead at the scene. Deras only identified him as a "single Caucasian male from the area." The officers were not injured.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation, with the help of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. Deras said investigators recovered a high-capacity firearm with several rounds inside. The man also had access to additional ammunition, according to the police chief.

No civilians were injured on Monday. Deras said the scene is being processed, which will take several hours. He said many people who were parked in the shopping center will not have access to their cars during that time.