Girls High School Flag Football pilot program pushes to become permanent

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The first season of Colorado's pilot program for Girls High School Flag Football, launched by the Denver Broncos, concluded with the state championships on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The pilot program was funded by Denver Broncos Charities, and included three school districts, 25 teams, and more than 550 participants. Those with the Broncos said the three school districts that participated this season were Cherry Creek, Jeffco, and Denver Public Schools.

Chatfield handed Arvada West their first loss of the season in the championship, 14-7.

“This has been the first year ever where any female student in high school has had a chance to play organized flag football," said Bobby Mestas, the Broncos Director of Youth and High School Football. “We started these conversations a couple years ago, and just felt like this was the right time to start a great working relationship with CHSAA.”

Girls Flag Football will not become an official pilot program with the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) until next year.

“The Denver Broncos Foundation funded this first year's pilot, with great support from Nike, who did all of the uniforms, complimentary. The schools didn't have to pay a dime for the uniforms," Mestas explained. “Gatorade also assisted with some grant money as well. So, a lot of partnerships, not just with the school districts, but outside that were able to bring all this together for our big finale here today.”

Mestas said a couple of weeks ago the Broncos organization presented to the CHSAA Board of Directors and were given approval to start the official pilot program through CHSAA.

“Next year, the plan is to grow, but sort of keep our formula the same. And hopefully by fall of 2024, we're a fully sanctioned CHSAA sport," Mestas said. “As the years go by, you're going to see more girls on the field. Currently, there are seven states that have fully sanctioned Girls High School Flag Football, and we're hoping to be the eighth, ninth or tenth as we proceed with our pilot.”

Mestas wants the sport to expand all over the state. He estimates it will cost somewhere from $3,000 to $4,000 per school to get the programs started, which includes coach stipends, uniforms, and equipment.

For the players at the championships on Saturday, that opportunity is priceless.

“It's just kind of cool to be able to say like, 'Oh, yeah, I'm a girl who plays football,'" said Haleigh Nunley, a senior playing for Eaglecrest High School. “Now that we've started it, I feel like it's going to continue to grow and grow and the program will get bigger and bigger, which is a really cool opportunity for women and girls all around.”