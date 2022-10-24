Girl killed in shooting at Park Hill Station apartments in Denver

DENVER — A juvenile was killed in a shooting in Denver on Sunday afternoon.

The Denver Police Department tweeted around 3 p.m. Sunday that its officers were investigating the shooting, which happened at the Park Hill Station apartments, located at 4055 N. Albion St. This is north of the Park Hill Golf Club.

The department said one person was transported to the hospital. That person, later identified as a female juvenile, was later pronounced deceased, police said in a tweet at 10:30 a.m Monday. Her age and name was not available.

Police have not issued any statements on suspect information as of 10:42 a.m.

The department said it could not provide any other information due the ongoing investigation.