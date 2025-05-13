Girl, 13, last seen in Center over the weekend; could be endangered, CBI officials say

DENVER — A 13-year-old child last seen in Center has been reported missing, and Colorado Bureau of Investigation officials say she could be endangered.

Alyssa Ortega, 13, was last seen on foot at around 2 p.m. Sunday near Washington Way and W. 4th St. in Center, Colorado. The town is located about 30 miles northwest of Alamosa in south-central Colorado.

Ortega has brown hair and eyes, is 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing black pants and a tan/brown hoodie.

If seen, call 911 or the Center Police Department at (719) 655-2544.