Gilpin County structure 'fully engulfed' in fire, sheriff's office says

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters are battling a blaze that's engulfed a structure in Gilpin County.

The fire is burning in the 2900 block of Douglas Mountain Road, according to the Gilpin County Sheriff's Office.

Dec. 26, 2023 @ 9:30 p.m.

Gipin County Sheriff's Office, Timberline Fire , Central City Fire, Black Hawk Fire & are working a structure fire at 2982 Douglas Mtn Rd. Unknown injuries at this time. One structure fully engulfed and has spread to few trees. Updates will be posted. — Gilpin Sheriff (@GilpinSheriff) December 27, 2023

A structure is "fully engulfed" and has spread to some trees, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office, Timberline Fire Protection District, Central City Fire Department and Black Hawk Fire Department are responding to the fire.

This is a developing story,