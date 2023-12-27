Watch Now
Gilpin County structure 'fully engulfed' in fire, sheriff's office says

Gilpin County fire 12-26-23
Posted at 10:11 PM, Dec 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-27 00:36:37-05

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters are battling a blaze that's engulfed a structure in Gilpin County.

The fire is burning in the 2900 block of Douglas Mountain Road, according to the Gilpin County Sheriff's Office.

A structure is "fully engulfed" and has spread to some trees, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office, Timberline Fire Protection District, Central City Fire Department and Black Hawk Fire Department are responding to the fire.

This is a developing story,

