Geyser from water main break in Centennial creates large sinkhole

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A geyser from a water main break in Centennial created a large sinkhole Sunday, leaving area residents without water.

It happened around noon in the 4300 block of E. Hinsdale Place, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff deputies said an underground 8-inch water main burst and shot water 15 feet into the air in a residential neighborhood.

Denver Water owns the water main, and utility crews are on the scene working to put a temporary patch on the line. The sheriff’s office said the process could take 4-6 hours.

The sheriff's office said that residents in the area could be without water for quite some time until repairs are made.