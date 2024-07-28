Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Geyser from water main break in Centennial creates large sinkhole

centennial water main break.png
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office
centennial water main break.png
Posted at
and last updated

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A geyser from a water main break in Centennial created a large sinkhole Sunday, leaving area residents without water.

It happened around noon in the 4300 block of E. Hinsdale Place, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff deputies said an underground 8-inch water main burst and shot water 15 feet into the air in a residential neighborhood.

Denver Water owns the water main, and utility crews are on the scene working to put a temporary patch on the line. The sheriff’s office said the process could take 4-6 hours.

The sheriff's office said that residents in the area could be without water for quite some time until repairs are made.

Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Last Call: Sundance Steakhouse & Saloon in Fort Collins closes its doors
Denver nonprofit helping bridge Colorado labor shortage gap by teaching trade skills
Denver City Council skeptical of Mayor Mike Johnston's affordable housing sales tax plan
Unhealthy air quality has Coloradans concerned about short, long-term health impacts
Chime Banking App refunds money to Aurora woman after scammer drains account

At Denver7, we're committed to making a difference in our community. We're standing up for what's right by listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the featured videos in the playlist above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
pack-a-backpack-homepage-promo.jpg

Community

Pack A Backpack equips students for success: How to help