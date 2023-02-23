Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Genesee woman missing after dropping husband off at airport Thursday

Janet Sandoval MISSING
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Janet Sandoval MISSING
Posted at 7:08 AM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 09:08:27-05

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 74-year-old woman from Jefferson County is missing after she dropped her husband off at the airport Thursday morning but never made it home.

Janet Sandoval, 74, drove her husband to the Denver International Airport Thursday morning around 11 a.m. However, she never arrived back home in Genesee, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said. Her phone is dead and she has not contacted any family or friends.

Sandoval is described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall with a slim build. She has brown eyes and gray hair.

She was driving at 2010 tan Volvo stationwagon, according to the JCSO.

Genesee Missing Woman car_feb 23 2023

Anybody who sees Sandoval or her vehicle is asked to call JCSO dispatch at 303-271-0211.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
meet the candidates.png

Politics

Get to know the 17 people who are vying to be Denver’s next mayor. Click here