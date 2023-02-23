Genesee woman missing after dropping husband off at airport Thursday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 74-year-old woman from Jefferson County is missing after she dropped her husband off at the airport Thursday morning but never made it home.

Janet Sandoval, 74, drove her husband to the Denver International Airport Thursday morning around 11 a.m. However, she never arrived back home in Genesee, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said. Her phone is dead and she has not contacted any family or friends.

Sandoval is described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall with a slim build. She has brown eyes and gray hair.

She was driving at 2010 tan Volvo stationwagon, according to the JCSO.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Anybody who sees Sandoval or her vehicle is asked to call JCSO dispatch at 303-271-0211.