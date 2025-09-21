Gas fire burning in Wyoming seen in northern Colorado

LARAMIE COUNTY, Wy. — A fire burning west of Cheyenne, Wyoming, happened after a rupture in a gas pipeline, officials said Sunday morning.

The Laramie County Fire Authority says the fire was burning directly south of mile marker 345 on Interstate 80, west of Cheyenne. It was first reported around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to Union Pacific.

The Larimer County, Colorado, Sheriff's Office warned the fire was visible from parts of Larimer County, including Loveland.

Union Pacific said one of its trains was southwest of Cheyenne when the rupture happened about 40 feet away. The heat from the fire made it too dangerous to operate over the track, a spokesperson said. There was no derailment. It's not clear if the train caught on fire.

Kinder Morgan said the Colorado Interstate Gas Company is investigating the potential pipeline failure on the line segment in Laramie County, Wyoming. The company shut off the natural gas flow to the nearby segment, Kinder Morgan said.

No injuries have been reported. There are no road closures nor evacuations at this time.

Cheyenne Fire Rescue's hazmat team is on scene along with Union Pacific. Local, state and federal agencies will investigate, the Fire Rescue said.

Union Pacific says it plans to inspect the track to determine if repairs are necessary, once firefighters give an all clear.

Denver7 has reached out to local fire officials for more information.