Gaming technology revolutionizes pediatric care at Children's Hospital Colorado

AURORA, Colo. — The Children's Hospital Colorado is not just a place for medical treatment; it has become a hub of innovation, particularly through its Gaming Technology Department. Established with the mission of making hospital visits less daunting for children, the program has grown to harness the power of virtual reality (VR) and other gaming technologies to enhance the healthcare experience.

In the vibrant, fun-filled Gaming Tech Department, Abe Homer, the gaming technology supervisor, remembers the early stages of the department. "I started here about six and a half years ago, and I was one of five people total in the whole world doing this kind of work," he said. Today, gaming technology in the hospital setting is catching on. "It's growing exponentially across the world, and I can only see it growing further and further," Homer said.

A cornerstone of their approach is VR technology. In its usage, children like Jackson, who requires monthly IV transfusions, can immerse themselves in engaging virtual experiences that help distract them from pain. "When you do VR, your brain is actually incapable of feeling the same amount of pain signals in VR than it is outside of VR," Homer said. This phenomenon allows the team to utilize VR as a non-pharmacological alternative that can sometimes rival traditional opioids without the associated side effects.

Children's Hospital Colorado stands out as one of only two hospitals creating its own custom VR games to address specific medical needs, including physical therapy and mindfulness.

The Gaming Tech Department doesn't just focus on developing therapies; it also serves as an engaging space for young patients. "When kids come in, they are almost immediately drawn to printers. They look cool," said Austin Harvey, a gaming specialist in the department. "They do love just watching how it's built." The space features 3D printers, video game consoles, and even a music studio. This environment is crafted to inspire creativity and curiosity among children who might not have access to such things at home.

"This place is where kids can kind of feel like they're not in the hospital anymore," Homer said. Kids can enjoy games, crafts, and other activities that allow them to express themselves and take a break from their medical treatments. "We wanted to create a space where kids could come in as a patient and leave as a designer, an engineer, an artist," he added.

The department's commitment extends beyond mere play. It also aims to build skills and knowledge. "We can teach kiddos basic engineering skills," said Kevin MacFarlane, a gaming and technology specialist. MacFarlane says that this approach not only helps therapy but could also inspire future careers in technology and engineering.

As the department continues to evolve, Homer says it's important to continue to evolve the work being done at Children's Hospital Colorado. "We can kind of bridge the gap, the philosophical gap between, yes, it's a game, but it's a therapeutic application," he said.

At Children's Hospital Colorado, the Gaming Technology Department is not just changing how children engage with their medical care; it is redefining the pediatric healthcare experience altogether.