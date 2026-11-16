Gabe Evans announces run for Colorado’s 4th Congressional District in 2028

Gabe Evans announced Monday that he will be running for Colorado’s 4th Congressional District in 2028.

In the general election, Evans was defeated by Democrat Manny Rutinel in Colorado’s 8th District, flipping one of the most competitive House seats in the country.

Related Video: Where Gabe Evans stands on the issues, CD8 race in 2026

CD8 race in 2026: Where Gabe Evans stands on the issues

Evans, a former Arvada police lieutenant, Army veteran and state lawmaker, won the seat in 2024 by defeating Democratic incumbent Yadira Caraveo by less than one percentage point.

Colorado’s 4th Congressional District was also a hotly contested race this November with Rep. Lauren Boebert losing her bid for reelection to Democrat Eileen Laubacher.



“Now more than ever, Colorado needs conservatives in Congress who will fight to keep our border secure, cut taxes for working families, keep boys from dominating girls' sports and locker rooms, protect our water, and make energy affordable,” Evans said in a statement. “From Loveland to Lamar, I’m ready to keep fighting in the 4th District, where I grew up, and where my family has lived since 1976.”