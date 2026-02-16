Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fully engulfed Silver Plume home fire spreads to nearby brush

SILVER PLUME, Colo. — Firefighters battled a fully engulfed house fire in the small community of Silver Plume that also sparked a small brush fire Sunday afternoon.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were called to the home around 2:50 p.m. to find the structure fully engulfed and visible from Interstate 70, where it impacted traffic.

Several agencies, including Clear Creek Fire Authority, Evergreen Fire/Rescue, and Gilpin Fire, responded to the large blaze.

Hours later, the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office reported that the blaze spread to nearby brush, causing a small brush fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

