Fully engulfed Silver Plume home fire spreads to nearby brush

SILVER PLUME, Colo. — Firefighters battled a fully engulfed house fire in the small community of Silver Plume that also sparked a small brush fire Sunday afternoon.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters were called to the home around 2:50 p.m. to find the structure fully engulfed and visible from Interstate 70, where it impacted traffic.
Several agencies, including Clear Creek Fire Authority, Evergreen Fire/Rescue, and Gilpin Fire, responded to the large blaze.
Hours later, the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office reported that the blaze spread to nearby brush, causing a small brush fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
