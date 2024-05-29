Full overnight closure of I-70 at Floyd Hill expected multiple times in June

DENVER — A section of Interstate 70 near Evergreen will close overnight several times in June as crews work to install new pipes under the highway.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said this closure and installation is part of the I-70 Floyd Hill Project, which will improve an eight-mile section of the interstate. CDOT is working with its contractor partner Kraemer North America on this project, which has an estimated construction cost of $700 million.

CDOT said the interstate will close between County Road 65 at exit 248 and Homestead Road at exit 247 on the following days:



8 p.m. on June 5 to 6 a.m. on June 6 - Full closure of eastbound I-70

8 p.m. on June 6 to 6 a.m. on June 7 - Double-lane closures on eastbound I-70

7 p.m. on June 7 to 8 a.m. on June 8 - Single-lane closure on eastbound and westbound I-70

9 p.m. on June 9 to 6 a.m. on June 10 - Double-lane closures on westbound I-70

8 p.m. June 10 to 6 a.m. on June 11 - Full closure of westbound I-70

8 p.m. on June 11 to 6 a.m. on June 12 - Double-lane closures on westbound I-70

These dates are dependent on weather and may change.

CDOT has recommended alternative routes for drivers who need to get around the full closures. Drivers headed eastbound during the closure that begins on June 5 will merge into one lane and exit using the eastbound I-70 ramp to Homestead Road, then travel east on US Highway 40 to County Road 65 to get back onto I-70. Drivers who are going westbound on the evening of June 10 or early the following morning will merge into one lane and exit the westbound I-70 off-ramp to County Road 65 and then travel west on US 40 to the Homestead Road on-ramp to reach I-70's westbound lanes.

To receive updated on the Floyd Hill Project, text "floydhill" to 21000.

Phase one of the I-70 Floyd Hill Project officially began in June 2023.

