Frontier, 5 other airlines to refund more than $600 million

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - In this June 10, 2020 file photo, a Frontier Airlines jet heads down a runway for take off from Denver International Airport as travelers deal with the effects of the new coronavirus in Denver. Fans of Frontier Airlines can now buy a piece of the budget carrier. Frontier shares were expected to begin public trading Thursday, April 1, 2021, and company executives are hoping to get a tailwind from what seems to be a recovery in air travel. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Posted at 5:46 PM, Nov 14, 2022
Frontier Airlines and five foreign carriers are paying more than $600 million in refunds to consumers whose flights were canceled or significantly delayed since the start of the pandemic. That's according to federal officials on Monday.

The U.S. Department of Transportation says it has also fined those same airlines more than $7 million for delaying refunds so long that they violated consumer-protection rules.

The government says Frontier will refund $222 million to travelers and pay a $2.2 million fine.

No other U.S. is getting fined, even though United Airlines was the subject of the largest number of complaints about refunds in 2020, the first year of the pandemic in the U.S.

