From Ball Arena to the classroom, Kyle Speller's voice reaches far beyond Nuggets games

DENVER — To Denver Nuggets fans, Kyle Speller's voice is as recognizable as the players on the court. From high-energy player introductions to reminding the crowd of the rules at Ball Arena, Speller has cemented himself as an iconic figure in the Nuggets organization. But, his voice reaches far beyond the arena and to the ears of middle-schoolers he coaches and mentors at Global Village Academy Aurora.

Speller, the public address announcer for the Nuggets, believes basketball is about more than just the game; it serves as a powerful metaphor when he finds ways to motivate and inspire his students.

“They say basketball is life, and basketball has definitely been a huge part of my life in so many different areas,” Speller said. “I use it to really promote the messaging of greatness.”

For Speller, the mantra of “it isn’t over until there are four zeros on the clock” resonates beyond the hardwood, extending to life’s challenges.

“Keep scratching, keep striving, keep believing, keep clawing, keep dreaming, keep achieving until the game is won,” he said. “There’s greatness inside of each and every one of you. That means you will win. You will be victorious."

This philosophy is not just a motivational tool; it is also a personal reminder that helps him navigate life’s obstacles.

“I always say it’s so much easier to preach it than it is to practice it,” Speller admitted. “But it serves as a reminder for myself … to push through. It's a way of holding myself accountable.”

Speller’s journey has been shaped by his experiences, particularly his relationship with his absent father.

“I grew up without a father, and for me, he never saw me play basketball,” he shared.

Speller ensured that he would never miss any of his children’s games.

"I decided for the lives of my kids that I wasn't going to miss any of their games," he said.

Colin Riley, Denver7 Kyle Speller tells an inspirational story to a class at Aurora's Global Village Academy, where he is a guidance counselor and basketball coach.

His faith plays a crucial role in his life and work.

“For me, Jesus is the reason for my being. Period,” Speller said.

His role as an associate pastor at Emmanuel Christian Center Church in Aurora and team chaplain for the Nuggets is intertwined with his approach to coaching and mentoring young athletes. He aims to leave a legacy of positivity and support, fostering a belief in potential among his students.

At Aurora’s Global Village Academy, where he serves as a guidance counselor and basketball coach, Speller’s presence is palpable. He connects with the middle schoolers in a way that captivates them. Speller often leads a practice called an “attitude check,” reminding students of the greatness within them. He prompts the classrooms to respond with yells of “greatness!” that echo through the hallways.

Speller’s voice and energy aren't confined to the classroom. Last weekend, he was selected to announce at the NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco. He took the court with the same passion he brings to every Nuggets home game.

"I just could hear the Lord, in my spirit, just saying, 'go! Go! Go! You can do it!' And it just released me to just kind of be free to call that game in a way that I hope that, you know, that I did a good job for him," he said.

Despite the accolades and recognition, Speller emphasizes that success is not defined by monetary gain.

“It's about impact,” he said. “At the end of the day, I tell the kids, there’s greatness inside of you."

As he reflects on the rewards of coaching and mentoring, Speller remains humble.

“I may never see the results or the impact of my efforts, and that’s kind of the nature of the business,” he said. “I plant the seeds now, and God will do the watering and growing and bring other people along the way to hopefully help keep them going.”

With every announcement at Ball Arena and every motivational lesson delivered in the classroom, Kyle Speller continues to inspire those around him, reminding them to believe, strive, and reach for greatness—both on and off the court.