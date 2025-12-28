Fresh snowfall sends ski traffic and visitors through Golden

The town of Golden woke up to some much-needed snow Sunday morning.

“It just brings some like a new clean plate, especially going into the new year,” said Stella Wieber, Windy Saddle Café employee.

Snowfall is a welcome sight for businesses like Windy Saddle Cafe in downtown Golden. Wieber said the cafe sees benefits being in the foothills, especially on snowy days.

“We get a lot of ski traffic. It's either early mornings or late afternoons. We'll see a lot of ski traffic come through just because of I-70 being right here,” said Wieber.

Some visitors say they were worried there wouldn’t be any snow.

“We were checking the weather daily. We saw there was no snow when we went out to dinner. We went to bed, and we woke up, and we saw it had snowed. So, we were really surprised.” Said Callie Teinert, a Florida resident.

The surprise snowfall has brought more activity to the businesses in Golden.

“We're going to do some lessons, ski for a little bit, hopefully go ice skating, snow tubing, hopefully experience it all,” said Callie Teinert.

Also, on the Teinert family’s itinerary, a stop in Golden on the way to the mountain, and of course, a snowball fight.

“We tried to build a snowman, but the ice is too thin. It's not that thick,” said Madison Teinert, a Florida resident.

Golden Goods manager Nick Aichholz said he usually sees a lot more snow by this time of year.

“I have a Keystone pass this year, and the snow has not been very good up in the mountains. So, I’ve been going skiing less than I’d like to, because the snow is just so thin and bare,” said Aichholz.

But in the meantime, even one day of snow makes a difference.

“When the snow is good, sometimes we see more skiers come through,” Aichholz said.