Colorado Parks and Wildlife is hosting a "Fresh Air Friday" the day after Thanksgiving, allowing people to visit state parks for free.

According to CPW, Fresh Air Friday gives free entry to all state parks for Coloradans and out-of-state visitors. The hope is to give them a chance to experience the parks, live life outside and create new outdoor memories.

"Whether you're a nature lover, an outdoor adventurer, or just looking for a peaceful retreat, there's something for everyone at Colorado state parks," CPW said.

The agency is also offering discounts on CPW merchandise and at state park visitor centers from Nov. 27-30.