Free residential recycling coming to Colorado by June 2026

BOULDER, Colo. — Starting June 2026, Colorado communities could begin seeing the benefits of the new producer responsibility program. Residents and municipalities that apply for reimbursements will no longer have to pay for recycling services.

HB22-1355 was signed back in 2022, but the program that puts the plan in motion was just approved in December 2025.

"This new law requires producers of paper products and packaging to essentially create this new producer responsibility program," said Wolf Kray, material management unit leader for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Eco-cycle in Boulder helped draft the legislation and is eager to watch the program play out.

"That will switch the cost of recycling from consumers like you and me and our local communities, and give it to the producers of packaging," said Suzanne Jones, executive director of Eco-Cycle.

Companies that have packaging for the consumer products they sell must pay into the Circular Action Alliance.

"Producers who use more sustainable, easier-to-recycle packaging pay lower dues on that packaging. Whereas materials that are harder to recycle or use multiple materials that make it impossible to be recycled or just can't be collected in the current program, pay higher dues," said Kray.

Recycling service providers or local municipalities will then be able to apply for reimbursements for the costs of running recycling in their communities.

"Any local government or private waste hauler is eligible to participate in this program; they'll need to get their contracts finalized with Circular Action Alliance to be eligible for reimbursement," Kray said.

According to Kray, the City of Denver projects to save $14 million per year by 2035 with the new reimbursement process.

"There is a robust regulatory program. That's part of our role at CDPHE is to make sure anybody who is considered a producer is paying into the program," said Kray. "We'll be doing inspections to verify that one, those producers are registered with Circular Action Alliance and two, that they're paying into the program."

There is also an environmental impact. The state anticipates about 700,000 households that don't currently participate in recycling to have easier access once it's free to residents.

"We anticipate that over 400,000 additional tons will be diverted each year from the landfill," said Kray. "Essentially equivalent to over 1.3 million measured tons of emissions being reduced annually. So that's essentially taking 280,000 cars off the road per year."

It won't be mandatory for companies or municipalities to apply for reimbursements. The state acknowledges that it may take longer for some areas to access free residential recycling. These areas may need to build infrastructure to support recycling services that do not exist yet.

"If you live in a city that doesn't currently have recycling services. Let your local elected official know you want to see these services come and come quickly. It's an opportunity for your town or city to take a role in helping to shape what that looks like," said Jones.

The state said that between now and June, the Circular Action Alliance will work with recycling service providers to develop the contract process so that, in 2026, the cost of recycling will be covered by companies that produce the packaging requiring recycling.