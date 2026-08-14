DENVER — Food and beverage workers in Colorado now have access to free mental health care through a new program called Behind You, launched by the University of Denver and the Southern Smoke Foundation.

The program offers 20 no-cost counseling sessions provided by graduate student trainees working under licensed supervision. Sessions are available both in-person and via telehealth.

▶️ Free mental health program launches for Colorado food workers]

Free mental health counseling program launches for Colorado food and beverage workers

The partnership addresses a critical gap in mental health care access for an industry where workers often lack insurance benefits or face unaffordable health care costs. In 2025, 58% of Behind You clients received counseling for the first time, or returned after more than 5 years, due to barriers including cost, limited clinician availability, and time constraints.

Noelle Lefforge, clinical services director at the DU Graduate School of Professional Psychology, said the program was designed specifically around the needs of this community.

"It's the first mental health program of its kind that was really built for the needs of the food and beverage community. I think back to my time working in kitchens and turning that corner, and you hear 'behind you.' In this case, that means support. It's providing a safety net that wouldn't be there otherwise," Lefforge said.

Lefforge said the arrangement benefits both workers and the next generation of mental health professionals.

"That's what I'm most excited about. Because of this arrangement, it's really a win across the board. We're providing excellent quality of care to food and beverage workers who deserve that level of care. Our supervisors are some of the best known experts in the field providing that direct support for these students, so that they can grow and develop," Lefforge said.

The Behind You Colorado program opened Aug. 1, with services beginning Aug. 17. Food and beverage workers in Colorado interested in accessing no-cost counseling services can learn more about the program, review eligibility requirements, and apply at southernsmoke.org/mental-health.

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