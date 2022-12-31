Free and discounted ride options for Denver area New Year's Eve celebrations

DENVER — If you plan on ringing in 2023 by doing a lot of “celebrating,” there are free and discounted options to get you home safely this New Year’s Eve.

The Regional Transportation District and Molson Coors are once again teaming up to offer free rides to everyone in the Denver metro area this New Year’s Eve.

RTD fare will be free on all bus and rail routes – as well as Access-a-Ride, FlexRide and SkyRide services – from 7 p.m., Dec. 31 through 7 a.m., Jan. 1.

This is the 15th year of the program and Molson Coors said it has provided nearly 2 million rides in the Denver metro area.

And statewide, the Colorado Department of Transportation is offering discounts on Lyft rides until Jan. 3.

An additional 1,500 $10 Lyft credits are available for the New Year’s Eve holiday and can be redeemed using the code “NODUISNYE” in the promotions section of the Lyft app.

The ride credits can only be redeemed from 5 p.m. - 5 a.m. until Jan. 3. Click here to apply the credit directly to the Lyft app from a mobile device.

Another safe ride option is being offered once again by The Sawaya Law Firm. The firm is offering a reimbursement of up to $35 for rideshare or cab rides.

Simply call a cab or rideshare to get a ride home, pay the driver, and send the bill to The Sawaya Law Firm for reimbursement of up to $35.00.

You can submit your reimbursement here.