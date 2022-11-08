Frederick police searching for missing 73-year-old man

FREDERICK, Colo. — Police in Frederick are searching for a missing 73-year-old man who was last seen Monday afternoon.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Michael Erwin, who may have a cognitive disability, was in the area of Silver Birch Boulevard and Godding Hollow Parkway in Frederick around 12:30 p.m. He has not been seen since.



He may be traveling in a Black 1998 Honda CRV with license plate number 612-QAQ, according to CBI.

At the time he went missing, Erwin was wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and khaki pants.

He is described as standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anybody who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Frederick Police Department at 720-652-4222.