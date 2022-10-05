Frederick police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run crash with juvenile on bike

FREDERICK, Colo. — The Frederick Police Department is trying to find the driver of a vehicle it believes was involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a juvenile.

A juvenile boy was riding his bicycle when he was hit by a car on Oct. 4 around 2:50 p.m. at Tipple Parkway and William Bailey Avenue.

The juvenile had minor injuries, according to the police.

Investigators believe the vehicle involved is a newer, bright blue Subaru WRX STI with tinted windows, dual exhaust and a large rear spoiler. It was last seen near Bella Rosa Parkway and East I-25 Frontage Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 720-652-4222 or submit a tip to CrimeTips@FrederickCO.gov.