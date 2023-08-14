Franktown man indicted on federal charges for allegedly pointing laser at DPD helicopter

DENVER — A 43-year-old Franktown man was indicted by a federal grand jury on a single count of aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced on Monday.

Kevin William Adamchack is accused of aiming a laser pointer at the Denver Police Department’s helicopter, Air 1, on March 2.

Adamchack appeared in federal court Friday where a $10,000 bond was set.

At least two other people have been charged with similar counts in the past several years after alleged laser attacks on Air 1.