Franktown man indicted on federal charges for allegedly pointing laser at DPD helicopter

DENVER — A 43-year-old Franktown man was indicted by a federal grand jury on a single count of aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced on Monday.
Kevin William Adamchack is accused of aiming a laser pointer at the Denver Police Department’s helicopter, Air 1, on March 2.
Adamchack appeared in federal court Friday where a $10,000 bond was set.
At least two other people have been charged with similar counts in the past several years after alleged laser attacks on Air 1.
