Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Franktown Fire, South Metro Fire Rescue responding to garage fire on Fox Creek Trail

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Franktown garage fire 1-9-24
Posted

FRANKTOWN, Colo. — The Franktown Fire Department is responding to a garage fire on Fox Creek Trail.

The department said flames and smoke are visible along Highway 83.

No injuries have been reported, and there is no threat to neighbors, according to Franktown Fire.

South Metro Fire Rescue is responding to the scene with a tender, batallion chief and safety officer.

This is a developing story.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.