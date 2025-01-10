Franktown Fire, South Metro Fire Rescue responding to garage fire on Fox Creek Trail

FRANKTOWN, Colo. — The Franktown Fire Department is responding to a garage fire on Fox Creek Trail.
The department said flames and smoke are visible along Highway 83.
Franktown is responding to a garage fire on Fox Creek Trail. There is no threat to neighbors. No reports of injuries. Flames and smoke will be visible via Hwy 83. pic.twitter.com/YGATwEQUY7— Franktown Fire (@FranktownFire) January 10, 2025
No injuries have been reported, and there is no threat to neighbors, according to Franktown Fire.
South Metro Fire Rescue is responding to the scene with a tender, batallion chief and safety officer.
This is a developing story.
