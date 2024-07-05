Watch Now
Four units heavily damaged in fire at Aurora multi-family building

Around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aurora Fire Rescue received a report of a fire at a multi-family structure near the 100 block of S. Sable Boulevard, northeast of E. Alameda Parkway and Interstate 225.
Posted at 5:44 AM, Jul 05, 2024

AURORA, Colo. — Four units were damaged after a fire broke out at a multi-family structure in Aurora on Thursday evening.

Around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aurora Fire Rescue received a report of the fire, which was burning a structure near the 100 block of S. Sable Boulevard, northeast of E. Alameda Parkway and Interstate 225.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found flames on the back of the building, extending into the attic. They quickly got water on the fire and began to search for any missing people and pets.

Four units heavily damaged in fire at Aurora multi-family building

"Their firefighting efforts were swift and efficient, bringing the fire under control and preventing further damage to the structure and neighboring structures," Aurora Fire Rescue said.

One person had a minor injury and was transported to a hospital. No firefighters were injured.

Four units in the building were heavily damaged by the fire, Aurora Fire Rescue said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Overnight, Aurora fire crews also responded to a backyard deck fire near Blackstone Country Club and two grass fires — one near Interstate 70 and N. Airport Boulevard and a second near Buckley and Alameda.

No other details were immediately available.

