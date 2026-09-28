Four suspects arrested in Colorado after murder in Texas, US Marshals say

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Four suspects were arrested in Northglenn in connection with a homicide that happened in Texas earlier this month.

Gabriel Olivo-Olivo, 28, Erian Espinoza-Martinez, 20, Carly Guerrero-Aguero, 20, and a minor whose name is being withheld were charged in the homicide case.

Authorities say Olivo-Olivo was wanted by police in Lewisville, Texas, on a felony arrest warrant for first-degree murder in connection with the Sept. 11 shooting death of a male at an apartment. A warrant was issued for him on Sept. 15.

Detectives learned early in the investigation that the shooting was targeted and other people were involved. The U.S. Marshals Service and Homeland Security Investigations in Texas were asked to help with finding Olivo-Olivo. Investigators learned he and the other suspects left Texas and went to the Denver area.

The U.S. Marshals Service Colorado Violent Offender Task Force worked to find the suspects. Last Monday, they conducted surveillance at a home on E. 105th Court near E. 104th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. The identified Olivo-Olivo and persons of interest.

The task force asked for assistance from the Colorado State Patrol's Special Operations and Response team. Law enforcement took Olivo-Olivo into custody as well as persons of interest. Olivo-Olivo, Espinoza-Martinez, Guerrero-Aguero and the minor have been arraigned in connection with the homicide.

During a search warrant at the home, investigators found a semi-automatic handgun and other evidence they believe is tied to the murder.

The three men are in custody at the Adams County Jail waiting to be taken back to Texas on the homicide charges. It's unclear where the minor is being held.

“These arrests are a clear demonstration of what can be accomplished when agencies work together in the common goal of reducing violent crime,” U.S. Marshal Kirk Taylor said in a statement. “When state, local, and federal partners work hand-in-hand, there becomes nowhere to run for those attempting to flee from justice.”

"I could not be more proud of the work our team has done on this case."