Four students, school bus driver injured in after-school crash in Fort Morgan

Posted at 10:48 PM, Dec 01, 2023
FORT MORGAN, Colo. — A school bus driver and four students were injured in a crash in Fort Morgan after school Friday afternoon.

The Morgan County School District Re-3 said in a social media post a school bus was involved in a crash north of town around 4:30 p.m. while it was taking students home.

Eleven students were on the bus at the time of the crash, according to the school district. Four students and the bus driver were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Parents of the remaining seven students were notified and met their children at the scene.

Details about the crash were not released.

