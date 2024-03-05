Four people taken to hospital after Weld County crash

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Four people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Weld County Monday.
The crash happened at the intersection of Weld County Road 34 and Colorado Boulevard.
Crews are at the intersection of Weld County Road 34 and Colorado Boulevard for a vehicle crash. Multiple people are being transported to area hospitals.— Mountain View Fire Rescue (@MVFireRescue) March 4, 2024
Apparatus:
MVFR: Engine 2203, Engine 2201, Medic 2203, Battalion 2260
Platteville Gilcrest Fire: Medic 3621, Medic 3323 pic.twitter.com/gh2uchAZZD
Mountain View Fire Rescue said the crash involved two vehicles. The conditions of the four people is unknown at this time.
Colorado State Patrol is leading the investigation into the crash, MVFR said.
This is a developing story.
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.