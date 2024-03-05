Four people taken to hospital after Weld County crash

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Four people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Weld County Monday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Weld County Road 34 and Colorado Boulevard.

Crews are at the intersection of Weld County Road 34 and Colorado Boulevard for a vehicle crash. Multiple people are being transported to area hospitals.

Apparatus:

MVFR: Engine 2203, Engine 2201, Medic 2203, Battalion 2260

Platteville Gilcrest Fire: Medic 3621, Medic 3323 pic.twitter.com/gh2uchAZZD — Mountain View Fire Rescue (@MVFireRescue) March 4, 2024

Mountain View Fire Rescue said the crash involved two vehicles. The conditions of the four people is unknown at this time.

Colorado State Patrol is leading the investigation into the crash, MVFR said.

This is a developing story.