Four people taken to hospital after Weld County crash

Weld County Road 34 and Colorado Boulevard crash 3-4-24
Posted at 6:04 PM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 20:05:07-05

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Four people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Weld County Monday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Weld County Road 34 and Colorado Boulevard.

Mountain View Fire Rescue said the crash involved two vehicles. The conditions of the four people is unknown at this time.

Colorado State Patrol is leading the investigation into the crash, MVFR said.

This is a developing story.

