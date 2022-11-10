Four months after a woman's body was found in Gore Creek, Vail police continue to investigate

VAIL, Colo. — Vail police are continuing to search for more information after a 40-year-old woman was found deceased in Gore Creek in July.

The Vail Police Department said officers found the body on the morning of July 9 after a person called 911 at 8:24 a.m. to report it. The person said the body was in the Gore Creek near the East Vail park-and-ride lot, which is near Bighorn Road and Interstate 70.

Vail's police and fire departments, as well as Vail Mountain Rescue and Eagle County Paramedic Services, responded to the scene.



The officials found a 40-year-old deceased woman in the creek.

The woman was later identified as Kendra Hull of Commerce City. Her death was ruled suspicious. The cause of her death was ruled as undetermined.

According to her obituary, posted on DignityMemorial.com, Hull "was most proud of working as a kindergarten teacher’s assistant at Hillel Academy of Denver. She was on the PTA at Rosehill Elementary School when her children were in 2nd through 5th grades." She is remembered as being "spunky, helpful, fearless, loving, caring, and bright," and "selfless, determined, ambitious, protective, and supportive," the obituary reads.

Since her discovery, Vail detectives have been actively following tips and leads with the help of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Police are asking that anybody who saw Hull to contact them, especially if they saw her on the evening of July 8 around 7:30 p.m. on the bike path that runs beside Gore Creek near the Bighorn Road park-n-ride.

When she was found, Hull was wearing a red "Pink" brand shirt, dark blue jeans and black hiking shoes. She may have been in or near a red 2001 Ford F-150, which was parked on North Frontage Road, police said.

A GoFundMe to help pay for memorial services raised more than $28,000.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Det. Lachlan Crawford at 970-479-2201.