Four arrested in connection with deadly shooting of man at Lakewood car wash

DENVER — Four suspects have been arrested in the deadly shooting of a Denver man on July 31 at a car wash in Lakewood, police announced Thursday.

Lakewood police did not release the identities of the people who were arrested, citing ongoing investigations into the case and others, but said they were two adult males and two juveniles.

Lakewood police spokesperson John Romero said the department believes all suspects in the homicide are now in custody.

The shooting happened at a car wash near West Colfax Ave. and Sheridan Blvd. shortly after midnight on July 31. Ramon Castro Contreras, 27, was shot to death in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, according to police.

Surveillance video shows the victim’s vehicle pulling into the car wash bay. Seconds later, a second vehicle, occupied by three masked men, pulls up and shoots the victim as he tries to drive away, according to police.

Man shot to death at Lakewood car wash

Officers found the suspects’ vehicle the next day, which led to two of the suspects who were arrested, Romero said. The two others were arrested on Tuesday night in the 4000 block of Andes Way in Denver.

Romero said Lakewood police worked with officers from Denver and Aurora, the DEA, ATF, U.S. Marshals and Department of Corrections in the investigation.