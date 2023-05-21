Fountain police shoot, wound man in alleged attack; dog shot, killed

DENVER — Fountain police officers shot and wounded a man who they say attacked them during a domestic disturbance call Saturday evening, according to our news partner KOAA.

The man’s dog was also shot by officers and died during the alleged attack.

The shooting happened at an address on Taos Circle in the El Paso County town of Fountain just before 6:00 p.m.

Public Information Officer Lisa Schneider told KOAA that when officers arrived at the address, the man’s dog began attacking an officer. A short time later, the man began attacking both officers.

Both officers fired at least one round striking the suspect and the dog, according to police.

The man was transported to the hospital where his condition is unknown. The dog died at the scene.

One officer was injured and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both officers were placed on administrative leave per department policy. The Colorado Springs Police Department will lead the investigation.