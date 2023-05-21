Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fountain police shoot, wound man in alleged attack; dog shot, killed

download.jpeg
KOAA
download.jpeg
Posted at 11:44 AM, May 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-21 13:44:26-04

DENVER — Fountain police officers shot and wounded a man who they say attacked them during a domestic disturbance call Saturday evening, according to our news partner KOAA.

The man’s dog was also shot by officers and died during the alleged attack.

The shooting happened at an address on Taos Circle in the El Paso County town of Fountain just before 6:00 p.m.

Public Information Officer Lisa Schneider told KOAA that when officers arrived at the address, the man’s dog began attacking an officer. A short time later, the man began attacking both officers.

Both officers fired at least one round striking the suspect and the dog, according to police.

The man was transported to the hospital where his condition is unknown. The dog died at the scene.

One officer was injured and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both officers were placed on administrative leave per department policy. The Colorado Springs Police Department will lead the investigation.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Let us know if there's a story you'd like us to follow up