Foster mother guilty on all counts in Longmont child abuse death trial

Posted at 8:47 AM, Jul 25, 2023
A jury has convicted a foster mother on all counts in a Longmont child abuse death trial.

Cassidy Renee Lemmon, 25, was found guilty by a Boulder County jury Monday of three felony counts of child abuse resulting in death.

Lemmon was arrested in 2019 on suspicion of killing her 16-month-old foster child Thomas Boyles.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 30 at 9 a.m.

Lemmon was found guilty on two Class 2 felony counts of child abuse – knowingly/recklessly causing death and a Class 3 felony count of child abuse – negligence causing death.

