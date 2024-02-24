Fort Lupton PD arrests Commerce City police officer for sexual assault

FORT LUPTON, Colo. — A Commerce City police officer was arrested for sexual assault following an October 2023 incident in Fort Lupton.

The incident happened on October 30, 2023, in the 500 block of South Rollie Avenue, according to the Fort Lupton Police Department.

Following an investigation, Fort Lupton police on Thursday arrested Michael Parker, 30, of Fort Lupton for sexual assault, a Class 4 felony. He was booked into the Weld County Detention Center.

Parker is a police officer for the Commerce City Police Department and was off-duty at the time of the incident. Fort Lupton police said Commerce City PD "cooperated with and assisted" investigators.