Fort Collins woman leaves science career to become professional cornhole player

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — In recent years, cornhole has gone from a casual backyard game to a competitive professional sport. Colorado is home to two American Cornhole League (ACL) pros, and one of them, Yetty Irwan of Fort Collins, is one of the few women professionals in the sport.

But Irwan's journey to becoming a pro is about as unlikely as one could imagine.

Growing up in Indonesia, she never played any games like cornhole. She only picked it up seven years ago when her husband set up a board in the basement.

“At one point my curiosity got the best of me, and I came to the basement and asked him what was this about, and the rest is history,” Irwan said.

She initially came to the United States as an exchange student. She earned a degree in experimental pathology and worked as a scientist. But in 2019, she became eligible to go pro with the ACL.

Now, sponsors help pay for travel to tournaments around the county. Irwan also plays at local venues, like the Underground in Greeley.

"It’s a natural attraction for other people to come in during those leagues and say, 'Hey, I met a pro cornhole player. I saw them on ESPN,'” said Underground owner Don Newvahner.

Irwan would love to win a national title, but she’s also passionate about growing the sport.

She has helped younger players like Colt Kenner, a 10-year-old who is already making a name for himself on the local circuit. Earlier this year, two Colorado high school students became the first to be awarded college scholarships for cornhole.

“In the local community, I just want to help. Maybe have a clinic and try to help people — the beginners — to get better in a game,” Irwan said.

She’s also helping spread the sport globally, including back to her home country.

“Last year I was contacted by a guy in Indonesia who wanted to start cornhole so I helped him start it in Indonesia," she said. "There’s cornhole in Indonesia now."