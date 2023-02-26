Fort Collins veterinarian sending mobile clinic to Ukraine to provide free medical care to animals

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A veterinarian from Fort Collins is sending a mobile vet clinic to Ukraine to provide free medical care to pets.

For the past year, Denver7 has shared stories about Coloradans who are doing what they can to help Ukrainians who are displaced.

When the war in Ukraine began, a local Colorado veterinarian jumped into action right away and is still helping a year later.

"The experience for me was the experience of a lifetime, being over there," said Jon Geller, a vet from Fort Collins.

Geller has a nonprofit called Street Dog Coalition that helps provide free medical care to pets of people who are experiencing homelessness.

Back in March of 2022, Geller went to the Ukrainian-Romanian border to set up a vet clinic tent.

It was a space that offered pet vaccines, microchips, pet passports and anything else families needed so they could travel with their pets while fleeing the war.

When Denver7 spoke to Geller in March, he said it meant a lot to him to help people and their animals in their time of need.

"They really are worried about their pets. For some of them, they would feel lost without them, and it's important for them to know their pets are going to be able to travel and are healthy to do so," said Geller. "We saw families with young kids and families are so bonded with their pets."

We caught up with Geller on Saturday. He said help is still needed a year later.

"There were a lot of areas where there are no veterinarians, or there were veterinarians and they've shut down for many reasons," he said.

Geller connected with the group, Worldwide Vets. Together they're launching a mobile vet clinic that will provide free medical care to pets in Ukraine.

"It's got a surgery suite. It's got a second place to do procedures and surgeries. It has 12 or 16 cages," he said, adding that the clinic will be in Ukraine soon. "We'll be taking care of stray animals, animals with war injuries, some just need preventive care."

Geller also plans on heading to Ukraine to help provide comfort in a time of uncertainty.

"Sometimes their pets are all that are really keeping them going in times of despair and hopelessness. They need assistance. We can provide it," said Geller.

If you'd like to donate to help his efforts, click here.