Fort Collins sixth grader heads to Scripps National Spelling Bee after winning Colorado state title

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A 12-year-old Fort Collins student is heading to Washington, D.C., after winning the Colorado State Spelling Bee and earning a spot in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Nikhil Ganta, a sixth-grader at Kinard Core Knowledge Middle School, is one of just two Colorado students competing in the national competition on Wednesday.

"I'm hoping that, you know, I'll make Colorado proud at the national," Nikhil said.

Nikhil won the Colorado State Spelling Bee in five hours. His goal this year is a Top 5 finish — and then a championship over the next three years, until he reaches the competition's age limit of 15.

Nikhil is passionate about cricket, plays the trumpet and also competes in Mathcounts competitions.

Denver7 Nikhil Ganta & Denver7 Anchor Jessica Porter

When asked whether winning a spelling bee or a cricket game is harder, Nikhil didn't hesitate.

"I think winning a spelling bee for sure," Nikhil said.

Cricket is an endurance sport, much like the spelling bee. A game can last anywhere from 90 minutes to five days.

His mother, Hima Maligiredy, said Nikhil showed an early gift for spelling.

"He had an aptitude when he was in first grade, and that's what even prompted me to get into it, and then it was just his self-motivation," Maligiredy said. "For me, it was not just the spelling and winning the competitions. It was like the breadth of knowledge he gained from it."

His father, Ashwin Ganta, admits the competition is nerve-wracking to watch.

"I'm a nervous wreck, my heart rate goes up to 130 when he's asked the questions," he said.

Away from the competition, Nikhil's parents describe him as a grounded 12-year-old who loves Roblox and is also a very skilled speller.

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