Fort Collins police working to resolve situation with barricaded person

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins police are working to resolve a situation involving a barricaded person, who may be armed, along Kirkwood Drive.

On Friday morning, the Fort Collins Police Services said its officers were in the area of the 1300 block of Kirkwood Drive.

Residents who live in nearby apartments have been asked to avoid the second and third floors, or to stay inside.

The situation began Thursday at 10:41 p.m., when police responded to a report of a burglary at one of the apartments. When they tried to approach the suspect, he ran away and broke into another apartment, where he barricaded himself, police said.

Police said they believe the first apartment, where the alleged burglary occurred, was not occupied at the time. The second apartment was occupied, but once the suspect entered, the residents were able to get out safely, police said.

Police learned the man may be armed.

No injuries have been reported as of 6 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.