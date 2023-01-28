Watch Now
Fort Collins police vehicle rolls onto its roof following crash; 2 injured

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins on-duty officer was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning. The driver of the civilian vehicle was also injured. Both injuries were minor, police said.

The collision occurred around 9 a.m. at the intersection of South Lemay Avenue and East Mulberry Street and caused the Fort Collins police SUV to roll and come to rest on its roof.

Police said the Fort Collins Police Corporal was responding to an emergency call and had the vehicle’s lights and sirens on as the officer traveled northbound.

The police SUV collided with a northbound Honda Accord at the intersection.

"We are thankful despite how the scene appeared, that no one was seriously injured," said Sergeant Mike Avrech in a statement.

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to police and has information regarding the collision is asked to call Officer David Kaes at 970-416-2229.

