Fort Collins police searching for driver accused in hit-and-run crash that left e-scooter rider dead

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man riding an e-scooter in Fort Collins was killed on Thursday evening after a driver hit him and fled from the scene, police say.

Just before 9 a.m. on Thursday, officers with Fort Collins Police Services learned about a crash along the 2100 block of S. Taft Hill Road. When they arrived at the scene, they found a seriously injured man in the road. He was transported to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The Fort Collins Police's Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling (CRASH) Team was called to the scene to take over the investigation.

Based on the investigation so far, police said they believe the man was riding an e-scooter in the bicycle lane when he was hit by the driver of a dark-colored SUV. Investigators said they believe the car was a black 2008-2010 Nissan Rogue. Both the scooter rider and the driver were headed north on Taft Hill Road.

The driver of the vehicle did not stay at the scene and instead kept traveling north. Police said the car will have front damage.

The scene was cleared after about six hours.

Anybody with information on this crash, the driver or the involved vehicle is asked to contact Fort Collins Officer David Kaes at 970-416-2229.

“We need our community’s help in identifying the involved vehicle and driver,” said Sgt. Mike Avrech, who oversees the CRASH Team. “Leaving the scene of any crash is a violation of Colorado law, and one involving death is especially egregious. Our thoughts go out to those in our community affected by this tragedy.”