Fort Collins police officer charged with attempted exploitation of a child

A 31-year-old Fort Collins police officer has been charged with attempting to sexually exploit a child and official misconduct, Fort Collins Police Services announced Wednesday.

An internal investigation — which led to a criminal investigation — began in October 2025 after a woman told the department that the officer, Andrew Cirone, had allegedly asked her now-adult daughter for “explicit images” from when she was a child, according to the release.

Cirone, who has been employed with FCPS since 2018 and was assigned to the downtown unit, turned himself in to the Larimer County Jail on Wednesday, according to the release. Detectives “are concerned” there could be more victims.

After the internal investigation “revealed potential criminal components,” a criminal investigation also began, the release said.

Cirone was “removed from any role in the agency that might interact with the public” at the start of the internal investigation and was later placed on administrative leave on Dec. 30, 2025, according to the release.

“FCPS thoroughly reviewed witness statements, body worn camera footage, case reports, and other evidence and found Cirone had failed on multiple occasions to adhere to standard investigative procedures outlined by FCPS policy and Colorado Revised Statutes,” the release stated.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office

The release did not state how old the victim was when Cirone allegedly made the requests or how old she is currently.

“The alleged requests do not relate to the victim’s current age, but rather to the period when she was a juvenile,” the release stated. Denver7 has requested additional information.

Cirone has been charged with attempted sexual exploitation of a child, a felony, and first degree official misconduct, a misdemeanor. The case will also be reviewed by the city’s Citizen Review Board, which reviews internal investigations where an officer allegedly used force, fired a gun, committed a crime or when someone died, was injured or says their civil rights were violated.

FCPS Chief of Police Jeff Swoboda said in the release that the agency “cannot publicly discuss the specifics of the case right now,” but that the department is “committed to transparency.”

Cirone is set to appear in court this afternoon.

FCPS is asking anyone who believes they are a victim or has additional information to contact the FCPS Tipline at (970) 416-2125, or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868.