Fort Collins police looking for woman missing after leaving bars

DENVER — Police and a search and rescue team from Larimer County are looking for a 21-year-old woman who left her phone and keys at a bar in Fort Collins Monday night and then went missing.

Fort Collins police said they are looking for Winter Ryan, 21. She was out at bars in downtown Fort Collins and left her identification, phone, keys and other personal items at a bar.

According to what family and security video from nearby businesses, Winter went downtown and went to several bars alone. She was last seen leaving Oak Street Plaza around 10 p.m.

Police said she had slept there for about 45 minutes and “appeared disoriented.”

Fort Collins police were called around 11:20 p.m. about Winter’s personal items. When they brought them to her house, her family told officers she had not returned home. Police said she was not at local hospitals or shelters either.

Winter is described as a white female, 5-foot-8 inches tall and 140 pounds with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie under a black jacket, ripped jeans and light-colored shoes.

“Police are concerned for her safety, especially due to freezing temperatures,” Fort Collins police said Tuesday morning.

The Larimer County Search and Rescue Team is assisting in the search for her.

Police ask anyone with information about Winter’s whereabouts or movements after 10 p.m. is asked to call the department at 970-221-6540, extension 7.