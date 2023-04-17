Fort Collins police investigating 2 back-to-back hit-and-run crashes

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins police are investigating two hit-and-run crashes on Sunday to see if a medical issue prevented a pickup driver from driving safely on the roads.

Around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, police with Fort Collins Police Services were notified of a hit-and-run crash involving a pickup and motorcycle near S. College Avenue and Columbia Road. Based on the investigation, police believe the driver was heading southbound on S. College Avenue when he struck a 2022 black Harley Davidson Road Glide motorcycle carrying two people. Both of the adults were injured and taken to a local hospital.

About two minutes later, police learned of another crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle north of Drake Road on S. College Avenue. Witnesses said the driver continued southbound on S. College Avenue. The driver hit a 2012 black Harley Davidson Sportster 48 motorcycle and the rider was transported to a local hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police found the bumper of the truck — and its license plate — at the second crash site, police said.

Officers looked up the address affiliated with the vehicle's license plate.

When police went to the home, they found a truck, a black 2000 Dodge Dakota, with damage that was consistent with the previous collisions.

They talked with the driver of the vehicle. The police department said he is cooperating. Investigators are working to determine if the driver had a medical event that impacted his ability to drive safely.

The Fort Collins Police Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling (CRASH) Team is investigating these crashes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Collins Officer David Kaes at 970-416 2229.