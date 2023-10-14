Watch Now
Fort Collins police investigates fatal single-vehicle crash

Posted at 10:31 AM, Oct 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-14 12:35:44-04

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police in Fort Collins are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

The adult driver and sole occupant of a Mini Cooper was killed after the vehicle crashed into a traffic light pole.

Police said the Mini Cooper was travelling westbound on Harmony Road when it left the roadway and collided with the light pole at the intersection of S. Lemay Avenue.

Several good Samaritans were working to get to the driver, according to police. But the damage to the engine compartment was so severe that it had ignited a fire inside the passenger compartment of the vehicle.

“The officers and good Samaritans who responded and stopped for this crash did everything they could to try and rescue the driver. While the factors leading up to this crash are still under investigation, our thoughts are with the driver’s family during this difficult time,” said Sergeant Mike Avrech in a news release.

The driver, whose identity is being withheld until next of kin notification, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to police or may have video of the incident along this stretch of Harmony Road from Lemay to Timberline is asked to call Officer David Kaes at (970) 416 2229.

