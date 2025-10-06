Fort Collins police investigate apparent murder-suicide after shooting deaths

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police in Fort Collins are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman as an apparent murder-suicide, the department announced Monday.

The incident occurred Sept. 30 in the 100 block of W. Fairway Lane.

Police arrived to find the suspected shooter, the male victim, deceased.

The female victim was transported to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Police said the shooting was an act of domestic violence, and Chief Jeff Swoboda emphasized the importance of safety and support for those affected by abuse.

"No one should ever have to live in fear or experience violence from someone they love or trust. As the investigation continues, we remain committed to supporting the victim’s loved ones and all those impacted by this devastating situation," Swoboda said in a statement.

The Larimer County Coroner will release the official cause, manner, and identity of the decedents.

Police provided the following list of available resources for those facing abuse:

