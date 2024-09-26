Fort Collins man facing 2 counts of unlawful sexual contact after allegedly grabbing women

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man in Fort Collins has been identified as the suspect in two separate cases where he allegedly grabbed women who were out walking.

Ronald Wilder, 29, was identified as the suspect and arrested on Sept. 13, the Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) said. He was booked into the Larimer County Jail and has posted bond to be released.

He faces two counts of unlawful sexual contact, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor.

This case started on Aug. 6. Around 8:40 a.m. that morning, FCPS responded to the 1200 block of W. Prospect Road after receiving a report of a sex offense. A female said she had been walking along the sidewalk when the suspect made advances at her, which she declined. She walked away.

Shortly afterward, the suspect approached her again and groped her before running away, she reported to police.

She said the suspect was a tall, thin, dark-skinned man in his 20s.

In a separate case, another female reported a similar incident, where the suspect asked if he could smack her backside and she said no and walked away. He returned a short while later and grabbed her before running away.

Wilder was identified as the suspect in both incidents. Neither victim knew him, police said.

“Sexual contact like this is not an everyday occurrence in this city and it is unacceptable behavior,” said Lt. Kelly Weaver, who oversees the FCPS' Strategic Operations Group. “We want our community to feel safe. Remember, if you see something, say something.”

Police said they believe the suspect may have victimized other people. Anybody with information is asked to contact Corporal Mike Harres at 970-416-2372.

A photo of the suspect was not immediately available.