Fort Collins man accused of impersonating a police officer and trying to pull over driver near Horsetooth Res

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer and trying to pull over another driver, Larimer County authorities say, adding that they are concerned the suspect may have tried the same with other people.
On Tuesday, a man was driving near Horsetooth Reservoir when he passed a red Toyota 4Runner and noticed the driver accelerate to get close behind him. The Toyota driver then briefly activated red, white and blue emergency lights and a siren, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.
However, the man thought the car seemed suspicious and was concerned the Toyota driver was not a real law enforcement officer. He continued to drive and after several miles, the Toyota driver turned around and drove away, the sheriff's office said.
The man reported the incident to the sheriff's office. He gave a detailed description of the Toyota.
Larimer County deputies found the Toyota west of Fort Collins. They identified its owner as Hugh Clark, 63, of Fort Collins.
During their investigation, they discovered that Clark was in possession of clothing with law enforcement logos, handcuffs and radios.
Clark was arrested on Thursday on charges of impersonating a police officer, which is a class 5 felony, and knowingly possessing a vehicle equipped with red and blue lights, which is a traffic offense.
He was issued a $3,500 personal recognizance bond and has bonded out.
Deputies are concerned he may have victimized other people in the same way he did the driver near Horsetooth Reservoir. If anybody has information on other incidents, contact Deputy Travis Martin at 970-498-5530 or, to stay anonymous, contact the Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.
The sheriff's office provided information about what to do if you are stopped by somebody you believe is impersonating law enforcement. They recommend:
- Trust your instincts. If you aren’t sure if the other vehicle is law enforcement, listen to your gut and take steps to verify
- Call 911. Dispatchers can check area units to see if a deputy or officer is conducting a traffic stop
- Turn on your hazard lights and slow down. This indicates that you’re aware of the other driver’s presence. It can also draw the attention of other travelers or bystanders
- Stop in a well-lit, public area
- Ask to see a badge, official identification, or a business card
- If you’re worried about your safety, tell the dispatcher and follow their guidance
- Take note of as many details as possible about the person and their vehicle
