Fort Collins juvenile accused of shooting at someone at Loveland apartment complex

LOVELAND, Colo. — A Fort Collins juvenile was arrested Thursday after he allegedly shot at someone while at a Loveland apartment complex.

Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, a person called 911 and reported that four juvenile males known to have issues with another tenant were at the Autumn Lakes Apartments. The four are not residents of the apartment complex, the Loveland Police Department said in a press release.

According to the department, the caller asked the juveniles to leave and was shot at but not hit. The four got into a gray Jeep Renegade and drove northbound on Monroe Avenue.

The Jeep was later spotted leaving an apartment complex in Fort Collins. A person of interest was located inside the apartment and arrested, Loveland police said.

The person — only identified as a Fort Collins juvenile male — was arrested for the following offenses:



Attempted murder in the second degree (Class 3 felony)

Menacing - intimidation (Class 5 felony)

Reckless endangerment

Possession of a handgun by a juvenile

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen the gray Jeep Renegade as it traveled between Autumn Lake Apartments and Fort Collins to call Detective Corey Richards at 970-962-2274. Tipsters can also call the Loveland PD Tip Line at 970-962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.