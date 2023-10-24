Watch Now
Fort Collins chiropractor accused of inappropriately touching women

Brian Rohrick faces two felony charges in connection with two incidents.
Posted at 4:22 PM, Oct 24, 2023
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A chiropractor in Fort Collins is facing two felony charges after he allegedly touched female patients inappropriately.

Fort Collins Police Services said its officers began investigating Brian Rohrick of Peak Performance Chiropractic in January 2023. That month, a woman reported to police that she had been inappropriately touched several times during her chiropractic visits with Rohrick. She said this happened at Peak Performance Chiropractic, located at 1315 Oakridge Drive in Fort Collins.

When police began investigating the case, they found a separate complaint by another person from 2019. That person had made a report to the Department of Regulatory Agencies.

Investigators connected with that person and interviewed her as they continued to work the case.

In October, the case was filed with the Larimer County District Attorney’s Office. A warrant was issued for Rohrick for two counts of unlawful sexual contact, which is a Class 4 felony. He turned himself into the Larimer County Jail and was issued a personal recognizance bond.

Fort Collins investigators said they believe this case may involve more victims. Anybody with information is asked to contact Fort Collins Police Det. Brandon Wootan at 970-416-8027.

No other details were immediately available.

